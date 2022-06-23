Liverpool have confirmed their sixth pre-season game of the summer, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side set to play Red Bull Salzburg during their Austria training camp.

The Reds will play Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, July 27, with kickoff set for 7pm (BST).

It currently stands as the fifth friendly of a six-game schedule, and comes three days before the Community Shield against Man City.

Liverpool are therefore set to stop in Thailand, Singapore, Germany and Austria before returning to England at the end of July.

Klopp and his players will settle for a training camp in Austria, with just under two weeks to work away from media obligations.

The Reds last played Salzburg during the 2020 pre-season, with Patson Daka and Rhian Brewster both scoring braces in a 2-2 draw at the Red Bull Arena.

Liverpool’s pre-season dates, 2022 July 4 – First day back at Kirkby

July 9 – Fly to Far East

TBC – Open training in Bangkok, Thailand

July 12 – Man United (Thailand), 2pm

July 14 – Open training in Kallang, Singapore

July 15 – Crystal Palace (Singapore), 1.35pm

July 16 – Leave Far East – likely head straight to Germany or Austria

July 21 – RB Leipzig (Germany), 6.15pm

July 27 – Red Bull Salzburg (Austria), 7pm

July 30 – Man City (Community Shield), 5pm

July 31 – Strasbourg (Anfield), 7.30pm

August 6 – Premier League starts – Fulham (A), 12.30pm All times BST.

The two sides met twice in the Champions League group stage in 2019, with Liverpool winning both ties for a combined score of 6-3 – Takumi Minamino and Erling Haaland were among the starters for Salzburg.

It remains to be seen whether this latest announcement completes the pre-season schedule, but it is certainly a busy one already.

Liverpool are due to play Man United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, Man City and Strasbourg ahead of the Premier League opener away to Fulham.

Tickets for the trip to Salzburg are available here from July 11, with prices from €16-20.