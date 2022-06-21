Jurgen Klopp‘s side may not be gracing the Anfield turf this summer but that does not mean there’s an absence of You’ll Never Walk Alone from fans, as the Eagles’ gig showed.

After Elton John and the Rolling Stones entertained the masses at the home of Liverpool FC in recent weeks, it was the Eagles’ turn on Monday night.

Their visit to Anfield came as part of their 50th-anniversary celebration tour, bringing out all their top hits in front of thousands of fans, including Hotel California.

Deacon Frey, son of the late Eagles founding member Glenn, also took to the stage in a Liverpool top, much to the delight of Reds in attendance!

There were no frills or fireworks but just a display of artistry from the band, leaving plenty with positive reviews of their experience.

And like those who attended the Rolling Stones’ gig, there was another brilliant rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone once the concert came to an end:

YNWA at Eagles gig. pic.twitter.com/xpLz99KydR — Paul Ellis (@liverblokelfc) June 20, 2022

The Eagles transported fans back in time with their gig in what was a magical night for many.

And while you can temporarily take Liverpool FC out of Anfield, but you can’t take the spirit of LFC away from Anfield!

And it will not be long now until YNWA reaches the ears of Klopp’s side once more, with the team to play a pre-season friendly at home on July 31, against Strasbourg.