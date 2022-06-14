Darwin Nunez is officially a Liverpool player after all the boxes were ticked in a deal worth £85 million, leaving fans excited over what is to come from the forward.

The Reds have landed their man, with Nunez signing on the dotted line to become Jurgen Klopp‘s latest attacking weapon.

The 22-year-old arrives after two seasons with Benfica and with an expectation of seeing a change to the manager’s tactical setup, such is the skillset Nunez comes to Anfield with.

Nunez’s arrival is one that is to see him become the Reds’ club-record signing, and after confirmation of the deal was made official by Liverpool, fans were quick to share their excitement and notice one detail regarding his new shirt number…

My evening will be spent consuming every bit of Darwin Nunez content I can? A very exciting signing. Up the reds! pic.twitter.com/muE0g3atFx — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) June 14, 2022

#LFC’s last number 27 left a Liverpool legend and I’m very much of the belief that our new 27 will also be an absolute superstar ? pic.twitter.com/DYuoNzmDPZ — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) June 14, 2022

Excited to see what this lad can do ?? pic.twitter.com/H1pUNydM54 — Amit (@LFC_Amit) June 14, 2022

He’s going to smash his own records https://t.co/tUrXGdUXyI — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) June 14, 2022

Can’t wait to watch this lad score goals for Liverpool ??? https://t.co/NhjsbQ6xLB — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) June 14, 2022

He’s signed! Welcome to Anfield @Darwinn99, you’re going to like it here! https://t.co/WgJnXI6YWv — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) June 14, 2022

Liverpool have taken replacing Origi so seriously that they might as well change Darwin Nunez' name to Divock. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) June 14, 2022

Very happy with Darwin Nunez joining. Very unhappy he’s wearing #27. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) June 14, 2022

Delighted to get this young man! Offers Liverpool something different! 6 year contract, most of that working with Jürgen Klopp! He definitely knows where the net is and he certainly has the potential to improve further at just 22! Welcome Darwin and YNWA! https://t.co/AEuqoekG18 — Mr Clarke (@jonnylonglegs80) June 14, 2022

Football without Origi is… https://t.co/GaJ5Qa9iC7 — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) June 14, 2022

carrying on the ?s legacy https://t.co/2Q8fNM6GPh — Zakturnbull04 (@zakturnbull04) June 14, 2022

Welcome Darwin,you know you have joined a big club but believe me you don’t realise just how big it really is YNWA — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) June 14, 2022

The Uruguayan arrives at Anfield with plenty of promise and potential, coming off the back of a 34-goal campaign across 41 games in all competitions, two of those strikes came against Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk played a role in convincing Nunez of the move, although you feel the Dutchman wouldn’t have needed to be too persuasive.

He is to wear the No. 27 shirt at Liverpool, and we’ll likely get first sight of Nunez with his new teammates when the squad reconvenes for pre-season on July 4.