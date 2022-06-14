Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool fans notice legacy “exciting” Darwin Nunez is to carry on at Anfield

Darwin Nunez is officially a Liverpool player after all the boxes were ticked in a deal worth £85 million, leaving fans excited over what is to come from the forward.

The Reds have landed their man, with Nunez signing on the dotted line to become Jurgen Klopp‘s latest attacking weapon.

The 22-year-old arrives after two seasons with Benfica and with an expectation of seeing a change to the manager’s tactical setup, such is the skillset Nunez comes to Anfield with.

Nunez’s arrival is one that is to see him become the Reds’ club-record signing, and after confirmation of the deal was made official by Liverpool, fans were quick to share their excitement and notice one detail regarding his new shirt number…

The Uruguayan arrives at Anfield with plenty of promise and potential, coming off the back of a 34-goal campaign across 41 games in all competitions, two of those strikes came against Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk played a role in convincing Nunez of the move, although you feel the Dutchman wouldn’t have needed to be too persuasive.

He is to wear the No. 27 shirt at Liverpool, and we’ll likely get first sight of Nunez with his new teammates when the squad reconvenes for pre-season on July 4.

