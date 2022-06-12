Darwin Nunez is soon to be confirmed as Liverpool’s latest signing and it was not only Jurgen Klopp that helped convince the forward of making the move, as Virgil van Dijk also played a role.

With Liverpool and Benfica striking an agreement for an initial £64 million deal that could rise to upwards of £85 million with add-ons, Nunez is set for his medical on Monday.

It means nearly every box has been ticked in swift fashion by the Reds, with official confirmation seemingly not far away after recent reports.

One such from the Times goes on to say that Klopp was not alone in giving Nunez plenty of reasons to make the move to Anfield, with Van Dijk also playing an important role “in persuading Nunez to join.”

With Liverpool and Benfica meeting in the Champions League quarter-finals back in April, they had reason to bump shoulders and share “direct conversations.”

Van Dijk came up against Nunez only in the first leg having sat out the second at Anfield, and later named the 22-year-old when discussing his toughest opponents.

“Also Darwin, he’s a bit similar [to Haaland]. Very direct, quick, tall, strong,” Van Dijk told BT Sport when assessing his toughest battles.

High praise indeed from one the world’s leading centre-backs, with the Dutchman having come up against his fair share of front men for club and country.

And talk about two key figures to give a sales pitch, although you feel they certainly will not have had to lay it on thick with Nunez – times have changed significantly since the last decade.