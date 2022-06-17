Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans reflect on “end of an era” with “legend” Sadio Mane to join Bayern

With Sadio Mane‘s exit now nearly upon us, Liverpool fans were quick to reflect on the influence and legend he has carved out at Anfield, signalling the “end of an era.”

As Liverpool agree to a deal worth up to £35.5 million with Bayern Munich, the 30-year-old’s time as a Red is now all but over.

It’s been six years since Jurgen Klopp plucked the winger from Southampton and saw him become an integral member of a much-feared attack in a side that would go on to win it all.

In 269 appearances that amassed 120 goals, Mane has helped send Liverpool back to their perch having won every trophy they possibly could, and he was smiling throughout the entire journey.

And he had Liverpool fans doing the same, and now there is plenty to reflect on as the six-year ride comes to an end with Mane swapping the Premier League for the Bundesliga.

An incredible footballer and an even better human being, here’s to you Sadio Mane:

It really is the end of an era, Klopp’s first revolutionary signing who could do it all and did not put up a fuss as he moved from one wing to the other before then thriving in a central role.

We were all privileged to see him in action, and he leaves as a Liverpool legend.

All the best, Sadio!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments