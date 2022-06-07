Liverpool player to clock most minutes sees season finally come to a close

After an intense season for club and country, Alisson can now lay his gloves to one side and enjoy a much-needed break after Brazil’s schedule came to a close on Monday.

Liverpool’s No. 1 was a rock for Jurgen Klopp once more this season, a colossus between the sticks that helped guide the Reds to a memorable campaign.

With 4,710 minutes to his name in his 52 club appearances, Alisson accumulated the most minutes of any Liverpool player in 2021/22, 90 more than the impressive Virgil van Dijk.

It made the Brazilian a consistent force and across the season as a whole, for club and country, he is only second to Mohamed Salah for the most minutes played, with 5,430 compared to 5,455.

The last 90 minutes added to his account came in Brazil’s 1-0 win against Takumi Minamino‘s Japan on Monday, with Alisson keeping a clean sheet as Neymar converted a late penalty for the victory.

Fabinho joined the fray with only five minutes remaining to take his season’s minutes for club and country to 4,250, with his 3,693 minutes for the Reds the ninth-most of Klopp’s squad.

But with Brazil’s international fixtures now coming to a close after travelling to South Korea and Japan, both Alisson and Fabinho can look forward to enjoying their summer break.

The pair will now have at least four weeks off before pre-season starts on July 4, but they could be afforded more time should it be needed for two of the key cogs in Klopp’s Liverpool machine.