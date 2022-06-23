Through the official unveiling of the new Nike home kit and reliable leaks online, we now know what next season’s Liverpool goalkeeper kits will look like.

The Reds will head into the new campaign wearing a sleek, plain red design for home games, with the club officially unveiling the new kit at the start of May.

Days after the release, promotional material confirmed that Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian and Co. will be wearing a lilac design at Anfield.

The shirt follows the new Nike template for goalkeeper shirts, featuring two shades of lilac and black detailing for the LFC badge, sponsors, Hillsborough emblem and player names and numbers.

According to Footy Headlines, the official colourway for the home goalkeeper kit is lilac/space purple/black.

Their information adds that the away goalkeeper kit will be a black design using the same template, with various shades of grey and black.

Designer @fumlerRawk provided a mockup based on that update, which can be considered highly likely given the design already released:

It will be the fourth season in a row Liverpool have a black goalkeeper kit, with Alisson having already worn the colour in 2019/20 (home), 2020/21 (home) and 2021/22 (third).

And finally, kit enthusiast @KB2X has shared a reliable leak of the third goalkeeper shirt for 2022/23, which will be predominantly green:

The away and third kits are yet to be officially unveiled, with the away due for release in July while the third is expected to be launched in August.

Liverpool are set to wear white for away games and dark green in select games in which they cannot wear red or white – such as the trip to Brentford on January 2.