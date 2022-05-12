Liverpool reveal new lilac goalkeeper kit for 2022/23

The initial launch of Liverpool’s new 2022/23 home kit was without the strip that Alisson is to wear next season, but the club have now revealed Nike’s new look for the goalkeepers.

The Reds officially unveiled their new home kit for 2022/23 last week, with the all-red design receiving mixed reactions for its simple trim.

New kits consistently prove to be divisive and this one was no different, but if success follows there are sure to be zero complaints!

But noticeably, Alisson‘s new look was kept in the dark during the initial launch only to be revealed on Thursday – with lilac replacing the eye-catching green for next season.

The colour palette of the new ‘keeper kit was not a secret, with the reliable Footy Headlines having disclosed that news, but we have now seen its official unveiling.

Love the lilac, Ali ?? pic.twitter.com/8GrFiJMVUi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2022

The club released a still image of Alisson modelling the new lilac top, which includes two different shades on the sleeves and across the collar, with black detailing instead of the white seen on the outfield kit.

And a behind-the-scenes video from the new kit photoshoot goes on to show an all-lilac look, with the goalkeeper shorts taking on the lighter shade and the socks a darker hue.

It’s eye-catching in its own right and no doubt to be a popular choice among fans.

It is a template design from Nike so do not be too surprised to see other colour variations from the likes of Tottenham, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

* The new 2022/23 home goalkeeper kit is not yet available to purchase, but you can pre-order the new all-red trim for men, women, children and babies from Liverpool’s official store now.