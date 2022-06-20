There are some players who take more pride in setting up goals than scoring them. So which 10 players have provided the most assists in Liverpool history?

Every goal needs a creator, and Liverpool has been home to some of the very best assist-makers in football.

These are the top 10 players who have registered the most assists in Liverpool history.

10. Mohamed Salah – 58

Given his incredible goal record, the amount of assists Salah has registered in his time at Liverpool is often overlooked.

He boasts the best minutes per goal/assist ratio (96) of anyone on this list.

The 2021/22 season saw Salah set up more goals (13) than any other player in the Premier League, an achievement which won him the Playmaker of the Season award.

His 58 assists in 254 appearances for the club sees him rank 10th in this list, but expect him to have moved higher by the time he brings the curtain down on his time at Anfield.

9. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 61

At just 23 years of age, and still very much in the early stages of his Liverpool career, Alexander-Arnold will fancy his chances of moving to the very top of this list in the years to come.

It really is hard to believe that the West Derby-born right-back racks up such incredible attacking numbers as a defender.

He is, unsurprisingly, the only defender to feature on this list.

Alexander-Arnold registered 19 assists in all competitions in 2021/22, his best figure yet, and continues to redefine the modern-day role of a right-back.

8. Steve Heighway – 66

Heighway was simply one of the greatest entertainers to wear the Liverpool shirt.

The majority of his assists came in the 1971/72 and 1972/1973 seasons, when the flying winger was at the peak of his powers.

He struck up memorable partnerships with the likes of John Toshack and Kevin Keegan, winning five league titles among many other honours during his time at the club.

7. Roberto Firmino – 67

Another of the outstanding performers from the Jurgen Klopp era, Firmino was perhaps the unsung hero in the iconic attacking trio he formed alongside Salah and Sadio Mane.

He has played an unselfish role at the heart of a devastating attack that would not have functioned in the same way without his magical attributes.

With 67 assists in 327 appearances, Firmino places himself among the very best creators in the club’s history – and he’s not done yet.

6. Kevin Keegan – 72

With 72 assists in six seasons, Keegan goes down as one of the best.

Keegan struck up an iconic ‘little and large’ partnership alongside Toshack, with the pair combining for 45 goals in total.

He will rightly go down as one of the best attacking players to have graced the red shirt.

5. Ian Rush – 84

As the club’s all-time top goalscorer, with an astounding 346, Ian Rush’s time at the club is, of course, remembered for his ruthlessness in front of goal.

He did, however, create a shedload of goals for his team-mates, too.

With 84 assists across an incredible 15 seasons at the club, Rush also goes down as one of Liverpool’s best goal creators.

His partnership with Kenny Dalglish is widely regarded as the Reds’ finest strike duo ever.

4. Steve McManaman – 85

McManaman is one of the trickiest wingers to have ever played for Liverpool, and it’s no surprise to see him feature high on this list.

Twenty of his 85 assists for Liverpool came during the 1995/96 season, when he also managed 10 goals.

He formed an excellent partnership with Robbie Fowler, after the pair came through the Anfield ranks together as youngsters.

3. John Barnes – 101

Barnes is another of Liverpool’s legendary wingers, and is one of only three players to have registered over 100 assists for the Reds.

The former England international gave defenders nightmares with his pace and trickery, racking up 108 goals for the club as well as 101 assists.

The former England international was another creator to have benefited from the ruthless instincts of Rush, with the pair combining for 28 goals for the club in total.

2. Steven Gerrard – 145

The complete midfielder. With 145 assists in 710 appearances, Gerrard is Liverpool’s second-best goal creator.

The former Reds captain laid on every type of goal you could imagine.

With an incredible passing range and vision, and as a set-piece specialist, Gerrard had the lot.

1. Kenny Dalglish – 166

The player to have created the most goals in Liverpool history. Will anyone ever be able to eclipse Dalglish’s record?

King Kenny struck up legendary partnerships with the likes of Rush, David Johnson and Terry McDermott, registering a whopping 166 assists in 515 appearances, not to mention his 172 goals.

And could he play…

* Statistics via LFCHistory.