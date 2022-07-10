Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
10 photos as Liverpool arrive in Thailand – including Nunez and Salah

Liverpool touched down in Bangkok on Sunday, the first time the Reds have visited Asia since 2017.

Jurgen Klopp has brought with him a 37-man squad, bulked up by a host of youth players, for games against Man United and Crystal Palace this week.

Also arriving into the Thai capital were new signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho, plus a return to the squad for Mohamed Salah – fresh from signing his new contract this summer.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Sunday, July 10, 2022: Liverpool's new signing Darwin Núñez arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand ahead of their pre-season friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Sunday, July 10, 2022: Liverpools Mohamed Salah arrives with the team at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Thailand ahead of his side's pre-season friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp, along with captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner, held a short press conference at the airport as the squad arrived.

“We have all generations here,” said the boss.”We have to use all of them because the boys who were on international duty in the summer only arrived today, pretty much.”

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Sunday, July 10, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand ahead of their pre-season friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Sunday, July 10, 2022: Liverpool's Naby Keita, Fábio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand ahead of their pre-season friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Sunday, July 10, 2022: Liverpools Roberto Firmino arrives with the team at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Thailand ahead of his side's pre-season friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Sunday, July 10, 2022: Liverpools Trent Alexander-Arnold arrives with the team at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Thailand ahead of his side's pre-season friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Some players, such as Alisson, Fabinho and Kostas Tsimikas are travelling directly to Bangkok separately from their respective final destination of their summer holidays!

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Sunday, July 10, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and his squad arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand ahead of their pre-season friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Sunday, July 10, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) with captain Jordan Henderson (L) at press conference as the team arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand ahead of their pre-season friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds were greeted by a passionate fanbase, with some waiting at the airport from 6am ahead of the players landing around noon local time.

There were also hundreds lining the streets outside the team hotel.

Fans will get another chance to see their heroes on Monday with an open training session in Bangkok.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Sunday, July 10, 2022: xxxx as the team arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand ahead of their pre-season friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Sunday, July 10, 2022: Liverpool supporters wait to see the team as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand ahead of the club's pre-season friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s 37-man squad for Thailand and Singapore

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R. Williams, Van den Berg, Bajcetic, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Norris

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Clarkson, Frauendorf, Mabaya, Hill

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Salah, Jota, Carvalho, Clark

