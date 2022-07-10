10 photos as Liverpool arrive in Thailand – including Nunez and Salah

Liverpool touched down in Bangkok on Sunday, the first time the Reds have visited Asia since 2017.

Jurgen Klopp has brought with him a 37-man squad, bulked up by a host of youth players, for games against Man United and Crystal Palace this week.

Also arriving into the Thai capital were new signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho, plus a return to the squad for Mohamed Salah – fresh from signing his new contract this summer.

Klopp, along with captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner, held a short press conference at the airport as the squad arrived.

“We have all generations here,” said the boss.”We have to use all of them because the boys who were on international duty in the summer only arrived today, pretty much.”

Some players, such as Alisson, Fabinho and Kostas Tsimikas are travelling directly to Bangkok separately from their respective final destination of their summer holidays!

The Reds were greeted by a passionate fanbase, with some waiting at the airport from 6am ahead of the players landing around noon local time.

There were also hundreds lining the streets outside the team hotel.

Fans will get another chance to see their heroes on Monday with an open training session in Bangkok.

Liverpool’s 37-man squad for Thailand and Singapore

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R. Williams, Van den Berg, Bajcetic, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Norris

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Clarkson, Frauendorf, Mabaya, Hill

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Salah, Jota, Carvalho, Clark