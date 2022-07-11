With the transfer market in full flow and weeks gone since the expiry of contracts across Europe, there are 11 notable former Liverpool players available on a free.

It is a natural step for clubs every summer, with players released to make way for new signings and youngsters promoted.

Liverpool confirmed the departures of seven players ahead of July 1, including Divock Origi, Loris Karius and Ben Woodburn, with many of those to leave already landing at new clubs.

For others, though, the summer will be an uncertain time, including a host of players who previously turned out at Anfield.

Here are 11 former Liverpool players who are now free agents – and one who has retired.

Luis Suarez

Let’s start with the most high-profile free agent: Suarez has left Atletico Madrid after two years, 83 games and 34 goals.

It is unclear where Liverpool’s old No. 7 will land next, though he has ruled out a move to River Plate and Aston Villa have ruled themselves out.

Daniel Sturridge

Sturridge finds himself in an ongoing limbo, having struggled to find a consistent home since his release by Liverpool in 2019, taking in tumultuous spells with Trabzonspor and Perth Glory.

Injuries blighted his time in Australia, and as of yet, there has been little speculation over the 32-year-old’s next club.

Lazar Markovic

The image of unfulfilled potential, Markovic struggled with the expectation at Liverpool, and after moves to Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull, Anderlecht and Fulham, he returned to Serbia in 2019.

But after an impressive start at boyhood club Partizan, the 28-year-old winger was released after three seasons this summer.

Like Sturridge before him, Markovic is expected to head to Australia for his next move, with a switch to Sydney FC lined up.

Andy Carroll

Though he may not have lived up to the hype, Carroll has still enjoyed a solid career since his tainted spell at Liverpool, particularly with West Ham and Newcastle.

But after hopping between Reading and West Brom last season, he finds himself a free agent and still searching for a new club, with a trial at Club Brugge failing to earn a deal.

Martin Kelly

Kelly became a stalwart for Crystal Palace over eight seasons, but was released this summer as part of a gradual evolution at Selhurst Park.

The Championship is a likely next destination.

Jon Flanagan

Reunited with manager Daniel Agger at HB Koge last summer, a bold move did not pay off for Flanagan, who only played four times and was confirmed to have left by mutual agreement in June.

Steven Caulker

Though Caulker’s exit from Fenerbahce is yet to be officially confirmed, it has been widely reported, after a bizarre decision to loan him out last September – two months after he joined.

Andre Wisdom

Wisdom has actually been a free agent since last summer, having left the financially troubled Derby, but has spent this summer on trial with Portsmouth in League One.

Charlie Adam

After bidding an emotional farewell to Dundee this summer, Adam confirmed he is not yet considering retirement, weighing up offers before deciding on his next move.

Pajtim Kasami

Kasami only spent a year on loan with Liverpool as a youngster in 2008/09, but has gone on to enjoy an impressive career with the likes of Fulham, Olympiakos and most recently Basel.

Ryan Babel

Yes, Ryan Babel is still playing. Eleven years on from leaving Liverpool, he is still forging a career at a high level in Europe.

But following a three-year stint with Galatasaray, the Dutch forward was released this summer and is currently training with the Ajax youth team as he seeks a new club.

And who retired?

After a 21-year senior career that took in spells with AS Trencin, Zenit St Petersburg, Liverpool, Fenerbahce, Istanbul Basaksehir and Spartak Trnava, Martin Skrtel confirmed his retirement in May.

The 37-year-old defender, who played 320 times over nine seasons with Liverpool, announced on Instagram that he found it “impossible to keep playing” due to injury.

“Because of long-time back problems it’s impossible for me to keep playing, that’s why I had to make such a decision,” the Slovak wrote.

“I want to thank all football clubs, coaches, team-mates and all fans of all clubs from all countries where I’ve ever played.

“Certainly, I want to thank all my friends and especially my family. Thanks to my wife, son, parents, relatives for staying by me and supporting me all these years.”