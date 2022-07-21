Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Best photos as Darwin Nunez scores FOUR for Liverpool vs. Leipzig

Liverpool beat RB Leipzig 5-0 on Thursday evening, with new signing Darwin Nunez stealing the show with four second-half goals.

The Reds faced their third pre-season friendly of the summer, making the trip to Germany to take on Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate‘s former club.

A capacity Red Bull Arena took in the action, as Liverpool fans played their part in what was a raucous atmosphere before kickoff.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool supporters before a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It didn’t take long for Jurgen Klopp‘s side to stamp their mark on proceedings, as Mohamed Salah bagged his second goal of pre-season so far.

The Egyptian finished well with a low strike, before celebrating with the excellent Andy Robertson.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate Andy Robertson (R) after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool led 1-0 at half-time before Klopp began to ring the changes, with Nunez one of four players introduced at the interval.

Luis Diaz was scythed down soon after the restart to earn the Reds a penalty and Salah selflessly gave it to Nunez, who – just about – buried his first (non-competitive) goal for the club.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez scores the second goal from a penalty kick during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Skipper Jordan Henderson was clearly delighted for his new teammate…

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates with team-mate captain Jordan Henderson after scoring the second goal from a penalty kick during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This was just the start for Nunez, though, who then finished clinically almost straight after to bag his second goal of the night. A nice finish this time, very trademark No.9.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the fourth goal, completing his hat-trick, during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The hat-trick was complete when he found the net with a poached effort from close range, before rounding off the scoring with a strike that squeezed through the Leipzig goalkeeper in the final minute.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the fifth goal, his fourth of the game, during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) and Darwin Núñez during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After the final whistle, Klopp and Henderson saluted the travelling Reds fans, who were treated to a pre-season exhibition by their heroes.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to supporters after a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's xxxx during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was also time for the boss to embrace with new big-money signing Nunez, no doubt breathing a sigh of relief that he has got his goalscoring monkey off his back.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp embraces Darwin Núñez, who scored four goals, after a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Next up for Liverpool is a clash with Salzburg in Austria next Wednesday (7pm BST).

