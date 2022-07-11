Curtis Jones featured 27 times for Liverpool last season but had plenty of obstacles thrown his way, and now he feels he has “a bit of a point to prove.”

Jones is about to start his third season as a regular member of Jurgen Klopp‘s first team, and it can be easy to overlook the fact that he is doing so at the age of only 21.

The young Red started 18 of his 27 appearances last season but it was consistency that was again his shortcoming, with a freak eye injury and Covid certainly not helping matters.

In total, Jones would miss 12 games from the abovementioned setbacks and it stalled his progress after a bright start to the 2021/22 season, with Klopp urging Jones to “show how good he can actually be.”

Supporters saw plenty from Jones to be excited about but he remains undervalued by many in a role that is not as eye-catching as the one he assumed at youth level.

He is not short on competition for a spot this coming season but he is “ready now” after putting in the work during the off-season and arriving in Thailand ready to hit the ground running.

“I see that every time that I’m here or [with] any chance that I get,” Jones told the club’s official website of his development. “So game after game or season after season is big.

“I’m ready now and I do think I have a bit of a point to prove.

“[Last season] was up and down. There were games when I played and played well, got a couple of goals and a couple of assists. Of course, I want to add to that.

“But then I was injured with the eye for five-and-a-half weeks and then I came back and got COVID and then picked up a smaller knock as well.

“It was up and down but now I’m ready.”

“The big [goal], of course, is trophies…And on a personal note, to go in the team, take my chance, keep my place in the team and, of course, score and assist more goals.”

To date, Jones has eight goals and nine assists in 74 appearances and any goal contributions from midfield will be greatly received as it remains an area for improvement throughout the midfield ranks.