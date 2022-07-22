Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 4, 2008: Liverpool's Honorary Life President David Moores during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Former Liverpool FC chairman David Moores passes away

Former Liverpool FC chairman and Honorary Life President, David Moores, has passed away aged 76.

Moores served as Liverpool chairman from 1991 to 2007 and his family had owned a controlling stake in the club for over 50 years.

While Moores’ time as chairman was a turbulent one for the club, his love of the Reds was always clear and he wrote in 2010 about his regret in selling to Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

Liverpool won 10 major honours during Moores’ time as chairman, including the 2005 Champions League and the 2001 treble Cup success.

A statement from LFC reads: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former chairman and owner David Moores.

“He died at the age of 76 on Friday morning, just weeks after his beloved wife of 39 years, Marge, passed away.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with David’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - THURSDAY, MAY 26th, 2005: Liverpool's Luis Garcia, Jamie Carragher, Chairman David Moores, Steven Gerrard and John Arne Riise parade the European Champions Cup on on open-top bus tour of Liverpool in front of 500,000 fans after beating AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A quiet man and a staunch Liverpudlian, Moores’ last visit to Anfield was in 2019.

Among those paying tribute to Moores are Sir Kenny Dalglish, Jamie Carragher and Mark Lawrenson.

“When I think of the good times I had at LFC, David Moores was at the heart of it,” wrote Carragher on Twitter. “He will be sorely missed. Thank you for what you did for me & the club.”

Our thoughts are with David’s friends and family at this time.

Rest In Peace, David Moores, 1946-2022

