Former Liverpool FC chairman and Honorary Life President, David Moores, has passed away aged 76.

Moores served as Liverpool chairman from 1991 to 2007 and his family had owned a controlling stake in the club for over 50 years.

While Moores’ time as chairman was a turbulent one for the club, his love of the Reds was always clear and he wrote in 2010 about his regret in selling to Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

Liverpool won 10 major honours during Moores’ time as chairman, including the 2005 Champions League and the 2001 treble Cup success.

A statement from LFC reads: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former chairman and owner David Moores.

“He died at the age of 76 on Friday morning, just weeks after his beloved wife of 39 years, Marge, passed away.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with David’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A quiet man and a staunch Liverpudlian, Moores’ last visit to Anfield was in 2019.

Among those paying tribute to Moores are Sir Kenny Dalglish, Jamie Carragher and Mark Lawrenson.

“When I think of the good times I had at LFC, David Moores was at the heart of it,” wrote Carragher on Twitter. “He will be sorely missed. Thank you for what you did for me & the club.”

RIP Mr Chairman ?

When I think of the good times I had at @LFC David Moores was at the heart of it. He will be sorely missed. Thank you for what you did for me & the club. ?? https://t.co/ktq4WIuxwa — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 22, 2022

Sad news about David Moores..Massive Liverpool fan-His contribution to LFC is understated….We shall miss him…RIP… — Mark Lawrenson (@MTLawrenson) July 22, 2022

Marina & I are both very saddened by the passing of David Moores. He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed Chairman, & he did a tremendous amount to help the Club. Our condolences go to his family. He’ll be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) July 22, 2022

Our thoughts are with David’s friends and family at this time.

Rest In Peace, David Moores, 1946-2022