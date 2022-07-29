Jurgen Klopp has hailed Fabio Carvalho for how quickly he has settled into the Liverpool squad, as well as noting the importance of “little lows” in pre-season.

It is often the case that new signings at Anfield will be given weeks, if not months, before they are trusted as regular starters under Klopp.

Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Ibrahima Konate are prime examples of this in effect, while there is a sense that Darwin Nunez could be given more time to adjust, too.

But Carvalho may join the likes of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in being thrown in earlier than others, having found himself bonding “in the middle of the team” this summer.

“I’m really happy with him,” Klopp told reporters on Thursday.

“He showed up, he’s in the middle of the team after a short period of time and that’s a good sign for the team and for him as well.

“He’s an open young man and a top addition for us.”

Another convincing factor is how Carvalho has performed on the pitch, with the 19-year-old one of the most consistent players throughout pre-season as he lines up on the left wing.

But Klopp feels that, like many others, he was not at his best in the 1-0 loss to Salzburg, with Carvalho finding himself targeted with robust challenges from the off.

“Last night he was tired as well, you could see that,” the manager explained.

“He’s a technical player, he’s incredibly creative and we will have a lot of fun with him, definitely.

“But that’s a good example. Fabio last night was OK, but he can be much better. That’s just how it is.

“You need all these kinds of things, you need these little lows as well.”

Given Diaz has the left side of attack locked down and there will be competition from the likes of Thiago and Naby Keita in the No. 8 role in midfield, Carvalho may not start against former club Fulham on August 6.

But it is unlikely to be long before he is used, at least from the bench, in a focal role as part of Klopp’s new-look Liverpool.

There will be no qualms among fans, either, with Carvalho an exciting new face in the squad who has already proved he is capable of shining against top opposition.