Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in Germany in a friendly this evening, as the Reds’ preparations for the new season continue. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the Red Bull Arena is 6.15pm (UK).
Teams
RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Halste, Orban, Simakan; Angelino, Kampl, Szobo, Henrichs; Olmol Nkunku, Sorloth
Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Diaz
Subs: Hughes, Davies, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Mabaya, Van den Berg, Henderson, Milner, Bajcetic, Jones, Morton, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez
