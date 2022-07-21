Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in Germany in a friendly this evening, as the Reds’ preparations for the new season continue. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Red Bull Arena is 6.15pm (UK).

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Halste, Orban, Simakan; Angelino, Kampl, Szobo, Henrichs; Olmol Nkunku, Sorloth

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Subs: Hughes, Davies, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Mabaya, Van den Berg, Henderson, Milner, Bajcetic, Jones, Morton, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below: