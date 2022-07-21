Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool (Pre-Season) – As it happened

Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in Germany in a friendly this evening, as the Reds’ preparations for the new season continue. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Red Bull Arena is 6.15pm (UK).

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

 

Teams

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Halste, Orban, Simakan; Angelino, Kampl, Szobo, Henrichs; Olmol Nkunku, Sorloth

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Subs: Hughes, Davies, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Mabaya, Van den Berg, Henderson, Milner, Bajcetic, Jones, Morton, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments