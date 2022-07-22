Liverpool’s 11th loan deal of the summer looks to be on hold, for now at least, while the Portuguese links to midfielder Matheus Nunes has been described as “nonsense.”

Morton loan ‘on hold’ for now

It emerged on Friday that Tyler Morton was Blackburn bound on a season-long loan deal, with the 19-year-old ready to continue his development with continued game time.

The midfielder has impressed Jurgen Klopp in training this summer after a breakout year last season that returned nine appearances, six of which came as part of a starting XI.

A move was expected to be sealed in a swift fashion but Lancashire Live reporter Rich Sharpe has offered an update, saying the deal is “on hold due to injuries within the Liverpool squad.”

The Reds are currently in Austria as part of their pre-season training camp and currently only have one known injury in midfield in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who did not travel with the squad.

It makes for an interesting development with the deal agreed between Liverpool and Blackburn for Morton to make the switch.

No new midfield concerns looked to emerge from the win over RB Leipzig on Friday but it may just be a case of waiting until the Austrian camp is concluded before Morton can make his move.

One to keep an eye on.

3 things today: Mane talks & transfer “nonsense”

Sadio Mane has revealed he told Liverpool he wanted to leave the club LAST year, with that being the “right time,” even if it was not “an easy decision.”

Liverpool fans have voiced their frustration at the ticket process after another headache of a members’ sale with supply significantly outweighing demand. How long until we see touts reselling at an extortionate rate!

Matheus Nunes to Liverpool links have been described as “nonsense” amid continued Portuguese reports suggesting ‘formal negoatiations’ were close, just another normal day during the transfer window!

Latest Liverpool FC news

In sad news, former chairman David Moores has passed away at the age of 76, a man who truly adored Liverpool FC. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Andy Robertson has called for patience for Darwin Nunez as he continues to settle into the side and while four goals is a big boost, the Scot knows just how long it can take to adjust to Klopp’s demands.

And Harvey Davies’ week has just got better after signing a new contract, an international triumph and two senior appearances has made for a belter of a summer for the young goalkeeper!

Latest Transfer Talk

Aston Villa‘s Carney Chukwuemeka is wanted by both AC Milan and Barcelona, Liverpool have been keeping an eye on the midfielder, who would come as a more affordable option than say Jude Bellingham.

Jesse Lingard’s future has been confirmed and he is to join Neco Williams at Nottingham Forest after leaving Man United as a free agent.

Chelsea look set to add to their defence once again with Jule Kounde in a £55 million deal, which could then see Cesar Azpilicueta make his leave from the club in return.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A sad day for the club with the passing of David Moore, and this is just one brilliant celebration of the man he was and the love he had for Liverpool.

Very sad to hear that David Moores has passed away. When I started covering Liverpool back in the 1990's he was so friendly & would always come and talk. Back then then media used to travel with the team and I remember very fondly various pre-season tours with him. RIP Mr Moores. pic.twitter.com/yFLqakE69J — Propaganda (@propagandaphoto) July 22, 2022

There is another exciting women’s Euros quarter-final to look forward to, this time it is Sweden vs. Belgium (8pm BST), and the winner will meet England in the semi-final.