For the first time since 2006, Liverpool won the Community Shield in a match that saw Darwin Nunez trigger the travelling Reds to erupt as he sealed the 3-1 victory over Man City.

The new season may only officially start in a week’s time, but the first chance to lift a piece of silverware presented itself to Jurgen Klopp‘s side on Saturday, and they did not let it pass them by.

The manager named a side that would not look out of place on the opening day at Fulham, Adrian aside, and he will have been delighted with what he saw.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the one to capitalise on the early dominance with a first-time finish, with his ‘shhh’ celebration in front of the City fans a particular highlight!

There was plenty to smile about for Klopp and co, even if City did level the scores late in the game despite Adrian having two hands on the ball.

The rule must’ve changed without us knowing.

But the introduction of Nunez injected a different dynamic for the Reds and it was through his work that a penalty was awarded and, subsequently, converted by Mohamed Salah.

There was never any doubt, was there?

And just when you thought it could not get any better, Nunez had his well-deserved goal.

His celebration spoke volumes of what it meant for him and his teammates. ‘Nunez, Nunez, Nunez’ rang out and he lapped up every second of it, as he should have.

Just look at his face!

And then it was time for Jordan Henderson to lift the Community Shield, giving it the shuffle treatment. The first of many this season!

It was then time to take the shield on a trip around the pitch, and there were plenty of happy faces!

In less than 24 hours it is back to Anfield we go for the final friendly of the summer against Strasbourg, a Reds-filled weekend. We love it.

Up the Reds!