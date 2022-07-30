Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Nunez celebration & Hendo shuffle – 21 brilliant photos as Liverpool win Community Shield

For the first time since 2006, Liverpool won the Community Shield in a match that saw Darwin Nunez trigger the travelling Reds to erupt as he sealed the 3-1 victory over Man City.

The new season may only officially start in a week’s time, but the first chance to lift a piece of silverware presented itself to Jurgen Klopp‘s side on Saturday, and they did not let it pass them by.

The manager named a side that would not look out of place on the opening day at Fulham, Adrian aside, and he will have been delighted with what he saw.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the one to capitalise on the early dominance with a first-time finish, with his ‘shhh’ celebration in front of the City fans a particular highlight!

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool supporters celebrate after the opening goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was plenty to smile about for Klopp and co, even if City did level the scores late in the game despite Adrian having two hands on the ball.

The rule must’ve changed without us knowing.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) celebrates with team-mate Roberto Firmino (L) after scoring the first goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But the introduction of Nunez injected a different dynamic for the Reds and it was through his work that a penalty was awarded and, subsequently, converted by Mohamed Salah.

There was never any doubt, was there?

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal from a penalty kick during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2JK4EC8 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the FA Community Shield match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Saturday July 30, 2022.

And just when you thought it could not get any better, Nunez had his well-deserved goal.

His celebration spoke volumes of what it meant for him and his teammates. ‘Nunez, Nunez, Nunez’ rang out and he lapped up every second of it, as he should have.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2JK4CGP 30th July 2022; The King Power Stadium, Leicester, Leicestershire, England; FA Community Shield, Liverpool versus Manchester City; Liverpool players celebrate Trent Alexander-Arnold?s goal after 21 minutes (1-0)

Just look at his face!

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2JK4EJR Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring the third goal for Liverpool during the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England on 30 July 2022. Photo by Scott Boulton. Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. No use in betting, games or a single club/league/player publications. Credit: UK Sports Pics Ltd/Alamy Live News

And then it was time for Jordan Henderson to lift the Community Shield, giving it the shuffle treatment. The first of many this season!

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool players celebrate with the trophy after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was then time to take the shield on a trip around the pitch, and there were plenty of happy faces!

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with the trophy after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, captain Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson celebrate with the trophy after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) and Curtis Jones celebrate by biting their gold medals after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas (L) and goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo celebrate after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In less than 24 hours it is back to Anfield we go for the final friendly of the summer against Strasbourg, a Reds-filled weekend. We love it.

Up the Reds!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments