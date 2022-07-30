Although the Community Shield is widely considered a glorified friendly, Liverpool’s win on Saturday means another silverware box has been ticked by Jurgen Klopp‘s side.
It’s been a long time since the Reds lifted the Community Shield, 16 years to be exact, but that all changed at the King Power Stadium thanks to a 3-1 win.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were all on the scoresheet to put the game beyond Man City, in what was a dominant display a week out from the league opener.
It left Jurgen Klopp to say after the match, “I was happy with our start of the game, but every sub made a difference. The boys are ready and it is good.”
The focus will be on what is to come with this still a pre-season outing, but as preparation games go, this was the perfect stepping stone.
That we got to see Jorgan Henderson dust off his shuffle was a welcome sight, one we hope to see quite a few more times in 2022/23.
Safe to say, a lot of fun was had by the players, coaches and the travelling Reds:
And there was even time for one fan to get his leg signed by Klopp, which sits above his existing tattoo of the manager!
These are the moments were cherish and there is no better manager to lead the charge:
We always knew the Community Shield was an important trophy…
