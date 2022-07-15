Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris’ ‘One Kiss’ track has become synonymous with Liverpool FC and it’s now been revealed why the players have embraced it so much.

Liverpool fans loved Dua Lipa’s performance of the song at the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev, an occasion many supporters remember fondly, despite the result.

Since then, ‘One Kiss’ has been one of the first songs to come on during any trophy celebrations and can often be heard ringing out around Anfield.

Calvin Harris, the Liverpool fan and DJ who produced the track, was even invited along to spin some tunes at the parade in the city centre earlier this summer, and was asked to play it on multiple occasions!

It was also the first song that came on at Wembley after Kostas Tsimikas scored the winning penalty in last season’s FA Cup final, with the left-back dancing along on the back of Adrian‘s shoulders!

Now, Tsimikas has revealed why the players love the song so much and explained his emotions after he’d won Liverpool their second trophy of the season.

“One Kiss is like motivation to celebrate more,” the Greece international told The Anfield Wrap.

“I climbed on the back of Adrian. It was mad. What we lived there, hopefully we can live again.

Tsimikas, or the ‘Greek Scouser’ as he likes to call himself, wrote his name into Liverpool folklore with that penalty.”

He’s now revealed it was the first penalty he’s taken during his professional career, something that seems even more remarkable given the way he cooly dispatched it.

“I don’t remember a lot from when I celebrated, to be honest,” he continued.

“I was a little bit stressed from when I walked to take the ball. I never shot a penalty in my life, it was my first one.

“It was unbelievable, I think this is the best memory I have in football — this penalty, this trophy I gave to the team.

“For me, it was something special. Hopefully I can live it again, I can have this feeling again. It was absolutely unique.

“The way I ran to our fans, I saw everybody was very very happy. Everybody wanted this cup and I’m very very glad to bring it back to Liverpool.”

Let’s hope we’ll be seeing the players party on to the track a lot more this season!

Possibilities!