Liverpool have named a 37-man squad for their pre-season trip to Thailand and Singapore and notably that includes 11 academy players that you can keep your eye on.

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

That’s the adage that Jurgen Klopp embraces and it has seen the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott thrive in recent years.

And more will be added to that list over the coming years and some have started to carve out their names already having taken their chance and duly impressed.

This summer, there are further opportunities for the club’s youth to catch the eye with 11 academy players, five of whom have already made their senior debut, named in the 37-man travelling squad.

So, who are the 11 academy players to have travelled to the Far East and looking to impress Klopp and co?

Harvey Davies – Goalkeeper, 18

One of the more familiar faces for Reds having been named in a matchday squad on four different occasions over the last two seasons.

An ever-present in senior training, Davies continues to learn from the best in the business in Alisson and was recently named Scholar of the Year from Liverpool’s academy.

Fabian Mrozek – Goalkeeper, 18

The Pole has been involved in training with the goalkeeping group throughout pre-season so far and with Caoimhin Kelleher not present, there will be plenty of chances to shine in training.

Mrozek featured for the under-18s throughout last season and has developed steadily after signing for Liverpool in 2020 from FC Wroclaw.

Luke Chambers – Left-back, 18

A defender who can play both centre-back and left-back and thrived as U18s captain, earning him a place in England’s under-19s squad, who went on to lift the Euros this summer.

Chambers is eyeing consistent minutes for the under-21s in 2022/23 and hopes to be in one of the next in line to benefit from Klopp’s willingness to blood youngsters.

Was namechecked by Pepijn Lijnders as one of a handful of youngsters the coaches were eager to see up close over the summer.

James Norris – Left-back, 19

Another face who Reds will have seen before as Norris has two senior appearances to his name having featured against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup last season and against Aston Villa in the League Cup the year prior.

The young Scouser has a number of strings to his bow but is predominantly used at left-back.

Isaac Mabaya – Right-back/midfield, 17

The 2021/22 season was one that saw Mabaya catch the eye, predominantly for the U18s but also with the U21s and U23s, having shown the maturity to settle in any of the academy sides.

The 17-year-old thrives on driving past players with his pace and power and has plenty of admirers thanks to his impressive development.

Stefan Bajcetic – Centre-back/defensive midfielder, 17

An exciting talent that can play in the centre of defence and as a defensive midfielder, versatility that is much sought after in the modern game.

Has previously been involved in first-team training and was another of the academy names Lijnders noted as a player he and the coaches wished to see in pre-season. One to keep your eye on.

Tom Hill – Midfielder, 19

The feel-good story of the summer so far following his long journey back from a knee injury, with his place with the travelling squad to hand the youngster a big boost for the season ahead.

Hill had been out of action for nearly two years before making his return to the pitch in May and will have plenty of support behind him as he rediscovers his best form.

Leighton Clarkson – Midfielder, 20

Another familiar face who you could argue may no longer quite fill the billing as a youngster, but Clarkson is still just 20 and faces a decisive summer.

His loan spell at Blackburn came to a premature end in January and he returned to the U23s set up for the remainder of the season, but regular senior game time ought to be the plan this season for the midfielder.

Tyler Morton – Midfielder, 19

A breakout season for Morton saw him nine appearances for the first team, duly impressing having largely been tasked with dropping into the No. 6 role.

As the campaign reached its most pivotal juncture his game time dwindled but for a debut season, it was an eyecatching one that promises plenty for the future. An important summer ahead for the 19-year-old.

Melkamu Frauendorf – Midfielder, 18

Frauendorf is another who has already made their senior debut for Liverpool, a late cameo off the bench against Shrewsbury, and has the versatility to be an option in multiple positions.

He thrives in an attacking midfield role and has pace to burn, but can also be deployed on the wing and as a right-back – all still enabling him to show off his attacking intelligence.

Bobby Clark – Midfielder/winger, 17

The teenager only joined the club last summer from Newcastle but was quick to settle and make an impression for the U18s, scoring 12 goals and setting up another five last season.

An impressive attacking midfielder who can also move out on the wing, his work ethic is a trait that stands out from his game.

Clark was a standout from the academy and was another that Lijnders identified as a player who he wanted to see handed a first-team chance this summer. He’s got his wish!