Rhys Williams has departed for the Championship for the second summer in a row, the 21-year-old centre-back hoping for more success than last time out.

It was a tough half-season for Williams at Swansea, struggling to command a starting role in south Wales.

His loan was cut short before returning to Liverpool in January, spending the rest of the campaign as fifth choice in the first team.

But at 21 and in need of regular first-team football, Williams has now left on another temporary deal, this time joining Blackpool.

The youngster will spend the 2022/23 campaign at Bloomfield Road, working under new head coach Michael Appleton following the surprise departure of Neil Critchley to Aston Villa.

He will join a familiar face at Blackpool in former Liverpool academy midfielder Matty Virtue, while Kevin Stewart is also part of the squad in Lancashire.

It is a necessary move for Williams, who played a key role in the run-in during the 2020/21 campaign at Liverpool but has little chance of breaking into the centre-back group under Jurgen Klopp.

The majority of his football has come in the National League, where he spent 2019/20 with Kidderminster Harriers, and a regular role in the Championship could kickstart his senior career.

His exit could have an impact on the futures of Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg, with one of those two likely to be kept at Anfield for at least the first half of the season.

Phillips and Williams shared fifth-choice duties throughout last term, with Klopp preferring to retain cover for Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Good luck, Rhys!