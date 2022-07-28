With Liverpool set to head home after the conclusion of their week-long training camp in Austria, two players could be on the move in the coming days.

The Reds’ latest trip to Saalfelden is coming to an end, after a 1-0 friendly defeat to Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday night.

Despite a disappointing result, Jurgen Klopp insists his side have got exactly what they wanted out of the camp, with the players taking a big step closer to full fitness ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Reds wrapped up the vast majority of their transfer business ahead of pre-season, giving the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez valuable time to settle.

However, with the window not due to close until the start of September, Julian Ward is still working away on potential outgoings for players in need of more regular game time.

Two of those are Sepp van den Berg and Tyler Morton, who were both heavily linked with other clubs during their time in Austria.

Defender Van den Berg, who has spent the last 18 months on loan in the Championship with Preston, is supposedly wanted by Bournemouth.

The Cherries did, of course, take another Liverpool centre-back on a temporary basis in the second-half of last season, with Nat Phillips helping them to Premier League promotion.

However, it seems Scott Parker’s side have now decided Van den Berg could be a better fit, and perhaps feel the Dutchman is a player who is potentially more suited to playing in the English top-flight.

Despite reports that a season-long loan deal is close, Van den Berg remained with the Liverpool squad until the end of the Austria camp, but the move could now accelerate when the Reds return home on Thursday.

The same could be said for Morton, who looks to be on his way to Blackburn Rovers for 2022/23.

Last week, the Times‘ Paul Joyce and GOAL’s Neil Jones were among those to report that the midfielder was set to join Tony Mowbray’s side on loan, with Liverpool keen for the 19-year-old to gain more first-team experience.

Harvey Elliott enjoyed a successful season at Ewood Park in 2020/21, while Leighton Clarkson was another to join the Championship outfit on a temporary basis last season.

However, after claims that a deal was all but done, Rich Sharpe, Blackburn reporter at the Lancashire Telegraph, since wrote that the move was on hold, with Liverpool keen for Morton to see out the trip to Austria.

He played 15 minutes in the second half against Salzburg, but with the team now heading home, there’s every chance Morton will complete his switch to Blackburn in the coming days.

Liverpool’s other recent outgoings have included Ben Davies, who joined Rangers in a £4 million permanent deal, and Rhys Williams, who will spend the season at Blackpool.

Phillips is another who has been tipped to move on this summer, but with Van den Berg seemingly on his way out, it may be that Klopp decides to keep the 25-year-old at the club as a fifth-choice centre-back option for the new season.