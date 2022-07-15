The second game of pre-season is here and Liverpool are in Singapore to meet Crystal Palace. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

The Reds got their first game of the summer under their belt earlier in the week against Man United and while the result wasn’t a favourable one, it was secondary to fitness objectives.

Jurgen Klopp fielded three different teams for 30-minute intervals in Bangkok but for some that could now move closer to 45 minutes as the pre-season schedule goes up a gear.

With fitness concerns for Diogo Jota and Alisson, the manager will just want to see his players come through unscathed against a Crystal Palace side without 14 first-team members.

So, will Liverpool put on a show for those in Singapore today? Let’s find out!

The first game gets underway at 1.35pm (BST) – or 8.35pm in Singapore, 8.35am in New York, 5.35am in Los Angeles, 10.35pm in Sydney, 4.35pm in Dubai and 3.35pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ second pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

Star+, ESPN3 Argentina, Paramount+, 10, 10 Play, ESPN Norte, ESPN3, Moja TV, Arena Sport 2, Arena Sport 1 Croatia, Sport 2 CZ/SK, Viaplay Denmark, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Sport 1 Hungary, LFCTV GO, Palace TV, Sport 4, ESPN2 Mexico, VG+, Viaplay Norway, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Arena Sport 1P, Sport 2 CZ/SK, Arena Sport 1 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden

