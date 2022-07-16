Youngster vows not to “slow down” after Liverpool ‘debut’

Harvey Davies enjoyed an “incredibly proud moment” as he made his first outing for the Liverpool senior side on Friday, and has vowed not to “slow down.”

With Alisson sidelined and Caoimhin Kelleher not travelling due to injury, Jurgen Klopp handed Adrian a starting spot for the second pre-season friendly of the summer.

But with wholesale changes at the break, it was 18-year-old Davies who the manager turned to as part of a new-look side including Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago.

The teenager played just over half an hour before nine more changes were made, making way for fellow academy stopper Fabian Mrozek.

It was a quiet but impressive display from Davies, who caught the eye with his distribution, and speaking to LFCTV after the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, it was clear the occasion made its mark.

“It’s obviously really special for me. First game played now, debut’s done,” he said.

“Obviously it’s nice to be out here in Singapore in front of all these fans as well.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my family, I know they’re all watching back home. It’s a bit of a shame they couldn’t be here, but I know they’ll be absolutely, really proud of me.

“So I’m really happy with myself as well.

“It’s right up there, definitely at the top. It’s an incredibly proud moment and I’ll never forget this.”

Davies has been a regular fixture in first-team training for over a year now, and heading into the new campaign stands to serve as fourth-choice goalkeeper following Marcelo Pitaluga‘s loan to Macclesfield.

The time training with Alisson, Kelleher and Adrian, under the guidance of John Achterberg, Jack Robinson and Claudio Taffarel, will stand him in good stead.

But more so, perhaps, will be these experiences on the pitch itself.

“We work on all the things that we face in the game: crossing, distribution, shot-stopping,” he continued.

“I had a bit to do tonight and I’m pleased how I played. I think the team did well as well.”

The youngster will be under no illusions, but with both Kelleher and Alisson currently sidelined there is every chance he gets more minutes in the coming weeks of pre-season.

“[The aim is] to keep cracking on, keep making the next steps – I made a step tonight – and pretty much just keep going up and trying not to slow down,” Davies added.

“[I want to] just keep making the same progress as I can.”