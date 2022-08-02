Liverpool have concluded their pre-season schedule with all eyes now turning to the trip to Fulham on Saturday, while two new contracts have been signed and a loan move confirmed.

Bids expected for Phillips

Nat Phillips played just 87 minutes for Liverpool throughout pre-season and there have been questions over whether the club would keep him as extra cover or find him a new home.

The 25-year-old has spoken readily of his desire to play consistently and he could yet find that this summer, with Liverpool “anticipating bids” for the centre-back this week.

According to Goal’s Neil Jones, Fulham and Bournemouth are both interested suitors, the latter of whom Phillips spent time on loan with during the second half of last season.

Liverpool value Phillips in the region of £10 million, a figure no club has yet to come to the table with but that could soon change.

There is not only Premier League interest, with “at least two” Serie A clubs also monitoring the situation.

A permanent deal is the Reds’ preferred route, which would allow Phillips to lay down some roots in a senior environment for more than just one season.

3 things today: Contracts at Anfield and beyond

Tyler Morton‘s first loan move of his career has been confirmed, with the midfielder following in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson in the Championship

Tommy Pilling has signed his first professional contract with the club, the midfielder has been at Liverpool since the age of 5. You’ll see plenty of him in the under-18s this season

Liverpool Women captain Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract ahead of the club’s return to the Women’s Super League

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have lost a key staff member with Dr Jim Moxon departing the club on the eve of the new season after two years with the first team

Darwin Nunez has admitted to feeling the pressure that comes with being a Liverpool player, but showed gratitude for the support he’s been shown

Roberto Firmino has made his desire to remain at Liverpool known once more after seeing his name lined to a summer move

And with the summer friendlies now behind us, you can see the pre-season numbers and what awaits in the month of August

Latest Transfer Talk

Orgulloso de volver a mi casa con mi familia ?? Gracias de corazón por la bienvenida, fue muy emocionante! Estoy donde quiero estar y vamos por todo @Nacional! ???? pic.twitter.com/P7OqghpjSq — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) July 31, 2022

Newcastle are on the hunt for the signature of Leicester‘s James Maddison, making a second bid, this time worth £45 million, but the question remains, does he want the move or a new contract at the King Power?

Man City have been heavily linked to Brighton‘s Marc Cucurella but Chelsea are in talks to sign the defender, and unlike their counterparts, they’re prepared to meet the £50 million valuation

Luis Suarez has been presented at Nacional after sealing his return to his first club, 16 years after leaving for Europe

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Monday night football is back for the Championship and it sees Watford host Sheffield United at 8pm (BST), perhaps a chance to see ex-Red Rhian Brewster in action.