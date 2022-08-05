August is here and that brings the real start of the 2022/23 campaign, with Liverpool set to play five times across the next 31 days including three at Anfield.

The Reds concluded their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 win over against Man City in the Community Shield and a 3-0 defeat to Strasbourg at Anfield, playing twice in two days.

That brought an end to a six-game run that took in stops in Thailand, Singapore, Germany and Austria, also taking on Man United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig and Salzburg.

Now the campaign gets underway proper, with Jurgen Klopp and his players able to look ahead to a new season fighting on four fronts.

Here are Liverpool’s key dates for the diary for August, including first team, women’s, under-21s and under-18s fixtures.

August 6 – Fulham (A)

After a six-game pre-season and just over two months on from the Champions League final, the Reds kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Fulham.

For the third season in a row, Liverpool begin the league against the winners of the Championship, and after a 4-3 win over Leeds in 2020 and a 3-0 thrashing of Norwich in 2021, a precedent has been set.

Fulham could be a surprise package for this season’s top flight, however, despite the loss of Fabio Carvalho to Anfield.

August 7 – Friendly

The day after the trip to Craven Cottage, Liverpool will play a behind-closed-doors friendly to officially close out their pre-season preparations.

Though the opposition is not yet confirmed – and is unlikely to be until after the game itself – it is believed to be Aston Villa.

Klopp will be looking to use those players who were not involved against Fulham in order to bring them up to speed ahead of a busy spell in the months before the World Cup.

August 15 – Crystal Palace (H)

Even with another friendly squeezed in, it is a strange start to the season with eight full days between the Reds’ first two fixtures of the Premier League campaign.

That means the first game back at Anfield will not come until mid-August, with Patrick Vieira’s new-look Palace the visitors – having already met in Singapore last month.

Palace have added the likes of Cheick Doucoure, Chris Matthews and Sam Johnstone to an already impressive squad this summer, after finishing 12th last time out.

August 22 – Man United (A)

Liverpool’s first marquee clash of the campaign comes in the third league fixture, with a trip to Old Trafford to take on Erik ten Hag’s Man United.

Though the manager has changed, memories of last season’s 5-0 humiliation at the hands of their rivals will still be fresh for United, who have bought well but remain under the cloud of Cristiano Ronaldo’s ego.

United got the edge in the pre-season opener in Thailand, but things should be much different come August 22.

August 25 – Champions League group stage draw

A break in proceedings, then, for the group stage draw for the Champions League, which takes place in Istanbul on August 25.

Liverpool are in Pot 2 for the draw, and could therefore face any of Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, Porto and Ajax from Pot 1.

They cannot be drawn against any of Man City, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig or Tottenham.

August 27 – Bournemouth (H)

The second of two newly promoted opponents for August, Bournemouth arrive at Anfield for one of only two Saturday games for the month – that being a 3pm kickoff.

Bournemouth have been quiet in the transfer market so far this summer, with Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks the only permanent acquisitions.

But ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke could be an interesting proposition on his return to the top flight, having scored 30 goals in 47 games for the Cherries last season.

August 31 – Newcastle (H)

The final game of the month is the third at Anfield, with oil-rich Newcastle heading to Merseyside for an 8pm kickoff on a Wednesday night.

By the standards perhaps expected, Newcastle have been understated in terms of signings so far, with Eddie Howe instead overseeing a gradual evolution under the Saudi state.

Many will predict them to finish high in the table, but it remains to be seen how Howe copes in his first full season.

September 1 – Transfer deadline day

Though not technically in August, the end of the transfer window deserves a spot here as much of the month is leading up to it.

Liverpool are unlikely to be involved unless there are any surprise transfer requests or serious injuries, but many clubs will be looking to get last-minute deals over the line before 11pm on September 1.

Liverpool Fixtures, August

First Team

Fulham (A) – Premier League – Saturday, August 6, 12.30pm

Crystal Palace (H) – Premier League – Monday, August 15, 8pm

Man United (A) – Premier League – Monday, August 22, 8pm

Bournemouth (H) – Premier League – Saturday, August 27, 3pm

Newcastle (H) – Premier League – Wednesday, August 31, 8pm

Women

Blackburn (H) – Friendly – Sunday, August 7, 2pm

Man United (A) – Friendly – Saturday, August 13, 12pm

Aston Villa (A) – Friendly – Wednesday, August 17, 2pm

West Ham (A) – Friendly – Sunday, August 21, 1pm

Man City (A) – Friendly – Saturday, August 27, 2pm

U21s

Man City (H) – PL2 – Sunday, August 7, 2pm

Brighton (A) – PL2 – Sunday, August 14, 3pm

Blackburn (H) – PL2 – Saturday, August 20, 2pm

Tottenham (A) – PL2 – Friday, August 26, 7pm

Salford City (A) – EFL Trophy – Tuesday, August 30, 7.30pm

U18s

Middlesbrough (H) – U18 PL – Saturday, August 13, 12.30pm

Leeds (A) – U18 PL – Saturday, August 20, 12pm

Man United (H) – U18 PL – Saturday, August 27, 11am