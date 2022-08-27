When Jurgen Klopp said it was “us against the rest of the world,” he really meant it. With Liverpool scoring NINE goals against Bournemouth for an emphatic first win.

There was no denying the importance of Saturday’s game and with a reaction demanded, that’s exactly what Liverpool delivered.

It came via the joint-biggest Premier League win, with six different goalscorers seeing the scoreboard read 9-0 by the end of the 90 minutes.

That’s some way to get your first three points of the season!

It all started with Luis Diaz after just three minutes – boy, was it good to be the ones scoring first for a change!

Harvey Elliott then scored his first Premier League goal for his boyhood club and the emotions said it all.

Two soon became three as Trent Alexander-Arnold hit a rocket into the back of the net, celebrating with a nonchalance that was in contrast to his emphatic strike from distance.

After setting up all three goals, it was then time for Roberto Firmino to score his first league goal at Anfield since December 2020, in what was a remarkable performance from the No. 9.

Virgil van Dijk didn’t want to be left out of the party, making it FIVE before the break!

The Reds could have easily taken their foot off the gas but where is the fun in that?!

A further four goals came the way of Klopp’s side in the second half, with Firmino, Fabio Carvalho and Diaz all adding to the early own goal.

A day of milestones, with Firmino netting goal No. 100 for the club and Carvalho opening his account.

Shouts of “we want ten” reverberated around Anfield and while it did not arrive, what a day it was!

And can you believe Liverpool ended a 9-0 win with Mohamed Salah registering a goal or even an assist…madness.

Up the 9-0 Reds!