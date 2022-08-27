Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Carvalho jumps for joy & emotional Elliott – Best photos from Liverpool’s record 9-0 win

When Jurgen Klopp said it was “us against the rest of the world,” he really meant it. With Liverpool scoring NINE goals against Bournemouth for an emphatic first win.

There was no denying the importance of Saturday’s game and with a reaction demanded, that’s exactly what Liverpool delivered.

It came via the joint-biggest Premier League win, with six different goalscorers seeing the scoreboard read 9-0 by the end of the 90 minutes.

That’s some way to get your first three points of the season!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It all started with Luis Diaz after just three minutes – boy, was it good to be the ones scoring first for a change!

Harvey Elliott then scored his first Premier League goal for his boyhood club and the emotions said it all.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (R) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Two soon became three as Trent Alexander-Arnold hit a rocket into the back of the net, celebrating with a nonchalance that was in contrast to his emphatic strike from distance.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After setting up all three goals, it was then time for Roberto Firmino to score his first league goal at Anfield since December 2020, in what was a remarkable performance from the No. 9.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) celebrates with team-mate Luis Díaz after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk didn’t want to be left out of the party, making it FIVE before the break!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the fifth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds could have easily taken their foot off the gas but where is the fun in that?!

A further four goals came the way of Klopp’s side in the second half, with Firmino, Fabio Carvalho and Diaz all adding to the early own goal.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz scores the seventh goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2JT1C40 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's seventh goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday August 27, 2022.

A day of milestones, with Firmino netting goal No. 100 for the club and Carvalho opening his account.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Fábio Carvalho celebrates after scoring the eighth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's xxxx during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Shouts of “we want ten” reverberated around Anfield and while it did not arrive, what a day it was!

And can you believe Liverpool ended a 9-0 win with Mohamed Salah registering a goal or even an assist…madness.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) celebrates with team-mates Fábio Carvalho (L) and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) after scoring the seventh goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 9-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's scoreboard records 9-0 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Up the 9-0 Reds!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments