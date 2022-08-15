After a “crazy week” at Liverpool that concluded with a 1-1 draw and a deserved red card for Darwin Nunez, Jurgen Klopp left Anfield feeling “proud” of his side.

Here are three key points from Klopp after the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace:

“Crazy week” of injuries

The Reds have been hit time and time again with injuries and in the second week of the season, the manager surmised it as one that saw a “witch in the building,” with “someone pulling out for different reasons” every day.

Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino missed out due to fitness issues, with the former unavailable for two weeks while the latter “might be ready” for the trip to Old Trafford.

The “crazy week” also made it so that neither Joe Gomez nor Jordan Henderson could start against Palace due to respective knocks.

No defending Nunez actions

There was no defending Darwin Nunez‘s actions after his red card for a headbutt, it’s something Klopp knows he will learn from, but for now it leaves Liverpool in a tricky spot.

“A little provocation but definitely a wrong reaction, it’s a clear red card. I cannot deny that,” Klopp said.

“He will learn from that but unfortunately he has a few games to do that, not cool for us in this specific situation.”

He added: “Of course, I will speak to him. There’s just no chance [yet], I wanted to see the situation, in the game I couldn’t see anything.

“The wrong reaction in the situation.”

“I’m proud”

The result is the same as the opening day for Liverpool but with a much-improved performance, and it left the manager with a sense of pride after the 90 minutes.

“I told the boys after the game I’m proud, and I am,” he said.

“A lot of things happened during the week and the game started like it started, loved it, that was the game we wanted to play – of course, we wanted to finish the situations off.

“Unfortunately they scored for 1-0, was it the first counter-attack? I think so.

“I think the way we played, and you all watch a lot of football games with 10 vs. 11, it’s not common that you put a team under pressure as much as we did. That was good.”

The challenge now is to keep players fit and take all three points away from Old Trafford in a week’s time.