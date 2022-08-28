Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (C) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Doing her proud” – Liverpool players & fans show Elliott support after nan’s death

Harvey Elliott was visibly emotional after scoring for Liverpool in their 9-0 victory over Bournemouth, revealing after the game that his nan passed away earlier this week.

The 19-year-old curled in a brilliant goal to open his Premier League account for the Reds in style, before holding his head in his hands during the celebrations.

Elliott’s Dad was also spotted looking equally emotional in the crowd.

In his post-match interview with LFCTV, Elliott was in tears when he revealed that his nan had lost her life in recent days.

The youngster went on to dedicate his goal and the victory to his late nan on social media.

Several of Elliott’s team-mates went on to show their support for him with their own Instagram posts, including Tyler Morton and Andy Robertson, who was spotted consoling him in the aftermath of his goal.

One thing is for sure, Elliott is doing his nan proud with his performances and his conduct, with Liverpool supporters across the globe sharing their love for him after his emotional interview.

Elliott continues to show great maturity with the way he conducts himself at Liverpool, which will be one of the reasons why he is so highly thought of by Jurgen Klopp.

He’s not been without his tough moments at Liverpool, with those at the club hugely impressed by the way he handled the serious ankle injury he picked up last season.

Now, Elliott is showing the world what he’s truly capable of and doing everyone, including his late nan, more than proud.

May Harvey’s nan rest in peace.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments