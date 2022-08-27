Harvey Elliott cut an emotional figure after finding the net at Anfield and in his post-match interview, with the youngster explaining the reason for his tearful celebration.

The 19-year-old wears his emotions on his sleeve and it was evident on Saturday after he scored his first Premier League goal for his boyhood club.

A fine strike from distance, Elliott was visibly emotional as he celebrated his goal, with his teammates quick to get around him.

The youngster explained after the match that his nan passed away during the week in an emotional interview with LFCTV.

“My nan passed away a few days ago, it’s just for her really and more importantly the three points,” Elliott said.

Elliott’s words are enough to get your own tears going, and the teen did well to explain the significance of his goal.

“Just shoot,” Elliott said of his thought process. “I’ve had a few chances here and there, especially in the Palace game, but lucky today the ball hit the back of the net.

“It’s just a great feeling to score at Anfield, not just any goal but a goal like that.

“It’s always worth the hard work and to hear the crowd roar. For me personally, it’s great and hopefully many more to come.”

Elliott was substituted at half time as a precatuion, with Jurgen Klopp explaining that the scoreline provided Liverpool with the chance to be extremely cautious – but you should not be concerned.

“Harvey felt just a little bit, no other game we would’ve taken him off but being 5-0 up we thought if that’s not the moment, then the moment will never come again,” Klopp said.

“Nothing after the game, I spoke now with the physio and he should be completely fine.”