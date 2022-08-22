Liverpool head to Man United tonight looking to equal a club record at Old Trafford, while Mo Salah could equal or break two legendary goalscoring records.

Salah is the only player in history to score at United in three successive Liverpool visits in all competitions.

He has scored six goals in his last three appearances against United and seven in his last four in league and cup.

Should he score Salah will become only the second Liverpool player ever to score in four successive league games against United – the other being Dick Forshaw in 1925/26 and again in 1926/27.

Furthermore, he would become the club’s outright leading scorer in all games against United. He currently has nine, level with Steven Gerrard.

Salah (119) could also equal or surpass Gerrard (120) as the club’s second-highest scorer in the history of the Premier League. Robbie Fowler is top (128).

Success vs. United

Liverpool have scored 13 goals in their last three encounters with United – as many as they have scored in the previous 14 league meetings.

Almost 10 percent of all Liverpool league goals scored last season came against United.

They are eight unbeaten in league meetings, with five wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss on this ground in March 2018.

Only once before have they remained unbeaten on more consecutive occasions – from 1919 to 1927 they had a sequence of 11 without defeat.

An Old Trafford first?

This Liverpool team could become the first in the club’s history to win three successive league visits to Old Trafford.

The Reds could keep back-to-back clean sheets at Old Trafford for the first time since January 2002 (won 1-0 both times).

They have not kept clean sheets in three successive league games against United home and away since 1979.

They could also record a fourth successive league win over United for the first time since January 2002.

Liverpool could go five unbeaten in the league at Old Trafford for the first time since 1927 and equal the club record.

Alisson enters the top 10

Alisson’s next game will see him enter the club’s top 10 all-time goalkeepers’ appearance list.

He has already played 186 times, keeping 84 clean sheets, assisting two goals and scoring one.

A start tonight will see him leapfrog Jerzy Dudek, who also made 186 appearances for Liverpool, keeping 77 clean sheets.

Ray Clemence (323), Bruce Grobbelaar (267), Pepe Reina (177), Elisha Scott (137), Tommy Lawrence (133) and David James (102) have all kept more clean sheets for Liverpool than Alisson.

However, only Clemence (48.57%) has a higher starts-to-clean-sheets ratio than the Brazilian (45.16%).

Glory, glory

United have won just one of the last eight league matches.

This is the first season since 1992/93 that United have lost their opening two league games.

They have lost their last four league games for the first time since February 1979. They were last defeated in five in succession in the top flight in March 1972 (in a sequence of seven).

United have lost by four goals or more in three of the last eight league games.

By comparison, they lost by at least four goals in three of Alex Ferguson’s 810 Premier League games in charge.

Tonight’s referee

Michael Oliver has reffed this fixture three times – all at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have never won, with two draws and one defeat.

This season’s scorers

Man United: Own goals 1

Liverpool: Nunez 2, Salah 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Diaz 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).