Liverpool’s new striker Darwin Nunez celebrated his Community Shield strike against Man City by taking his shirt off in celebration, but says he’ll be more “cool and calm” in future!

It was Nunez’s impressive 30-minute cameo that inspired the Reds’ victory, having won the penalty Mohamed Salah scored to put the Reds 2-1 in front, before sealing the win with a header in stoppage time.

The Uruguayan simply couldn’t contain his emotions after his goal, wheeling away and taking his shirt off before celebrating with the Liverpool supporters.

As is standard nowadays, Nunez was booked for removing his shirt and, ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Fulham on Saturday, has acknowledged that he won’t be celebrating like that after every goal!

“No, no, I’ll be more cool and calm from now on,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It was just right then I didn’t know what to do to celebrate it and it was the adrenaline that made me rip off my shirt.

The 23-year-old also thanked the Liverpool supporters for their “Nunez, Nunez” chant that could be heard throughout the game, something we expect to hear a lot more of in the coming years!

“Now I wanted to thank the Liverpool fans because when I went out to start my warm-up, they were chanting my name, ‘Nunez, Nunez’ and it gave me goosebumps,” he continued.

“They were also singing my name during the game itself, and that’s really important for a player as it calms you down and gives you a boost in confidence out on the pitch too.

“So, thanks to all of them once again because they made me feel really good.”

Nunez has also revealed the Liverpool players who are helping him settle into Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, and says he is less nervous than he was in the early stages of pre-season.

As expected, the Spanish speakers in the squad, including James Milner, have made it their responsibility to help Nunez communicate.

“They really gave a lovely warm welcome,” he added.

“Because when you’re the new guy you do feel a bit nervous, and even more so when you don’t know the language. You want to communicate and you just cannot. You want to try to understand but you don’t understand anything at all when they’re talking.

“But then Milner speaks Spanish, Thiago and the Brazilian lads, as well as Luis Diaz, who only arrived a short while ago too.

“So, I’m now feeling very well and much more relaxed and at ease here, and definitely not as nervous as I was in the first few days.”