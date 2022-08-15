James Milner has noted Darwin Nunez‘s red card as a learning experience after Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace, urging his team-mates to “get round him.”

Milner and Nunez both came into the side for the visit of Palace on Monday night, but after 57 minutes the striker walked having headbutted Joachim Andersen.

It was a moment of stupidity from Nunez, who Jurgen Klopp claims was “provoked” but failed to produce “the reaction you want to see,” and leaves Liverpool desperately short of options up front.

For the trip to Man United on August 22, there is a chance the Reds are without Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota along with Nunez, which hammers home the blow of an avoidable suspension.

But speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Milner backed his new team-mate and insisted it is “down to us” to support him.

“I didn’t see the incident. Obviously, he’s going to be disappointed with that,” the vice-captain said.

“It’s just down to us to get round him and rally. I’m sure he’ll learn from it.

“I think the reaction was the most important thing. The team reacted very, very well and the ground reacted very well, as they always do.

“They got right behind us and we could have nicked a winner. It wasn’t to be but we move on.”

That was certainly the case as Luis Diaz picked up responsibility and struck a stunning equaliser just minutes after Nunez left the field, with Liverpool’s “team spirit” shining through.

“That’s what good teams do. You get together in disappointments and you stick together,” Milner continued.

“We’ve got a great team spirit at the club, and you don’t have to say too much about the fans here.

“They’re obviously incredible and they always get behind us, especially when things are tough. They did that and we rallied.

“It was disappointing not to get the winner, but I think the reaction was incredible from the boys, 10 men and kept pushing.

“Like I said, it’s not the ideal start [with two draws from two games], but you see the readiness for the season.

“It’s obviously a long, long season. It’s not the start we would want, but you see the fight there.

“We’ve had a week of tough things that have gone on and preparations haven’t been ideal.

“So I think it’s disappointing, but you see the fighting spirit was there and no one can deny that we fought until the end.”