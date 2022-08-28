Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wore a shirt paying tribute to the late Olivia Pratt-Korbel in the Reds’ Premier League meeting with Bournemouth on Saturday.

The nine-year-old girl was tragically murdered in Liverpool on Monday, with Jurgen Klopp among those urging the people of the city to “come together” to support her friends and family earlier this week.

Henderson was first seen wearing the shirt under his match jersey when he was substituted in the second half, before unveiling it for all to see when thanking the Anfield crowd for their support at full-time.

Fittingly, the Reds scored nine goals on the day, and after the match, the Liverpool skipper dedicated their 9-0 victory to Olivia, in a post across his social media channels.

It was the kind of classy tribute we’ve come to expect from the Liverpool captain, who represents the club with incredible dignity.

Kenny Dalglish was among those to praise Henderson for his tribute, calling him an “example to people all over the world.”

Never mind Henderson the footballer, this says everything about Jordan the man. Jordan – you set an example to people all over the world. RIP Olivia. YNWA https://t.co/k9mIQqM36S — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) August 27, 2022

There were also some kind words from Labour MP John McDonnell, who was another to single out Henderson for his actions.

Henderson’s team-mate Harvey Elliott had an emotional day himself, revealing in a tearful interview with LFCTV that his nan had recently passed away.

The 19-year-old was another to dedicate Liverpool’s nine goals to Olivia after the game, posting the words “9 for you Olivia, RIP” on his Instagram story.

Jurgen Klopp has assembled a team of outstanding people, not just outstanding footballers.

Rest in peace, Olivia. You’ll Never Walk Alone.