Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year award, but Mohamed Salah is not included in the three-man player shortlist.

The Reds’ boss has been recognised for his efforts in the last campaign, which saw Liverpool come two games away from completing an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

Klopp guided Liverpool all the way in both domestic cup competitions, with his team finishing just one point behind champions Man City in the Premier League.

There was also another memorable run in the Champions League, with Liverpool beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the final, on a night that was overshadowed by the disturbing events outside the stadium before and afer the match.

The boss has been nominated alongside Pep Guardiola, whose Man City team made it four league titles in five seasons, but fell short once again in the Champions League.

The Reds’ came up against Guardiola’s City side three times last season, drawing both league clashes and beating them in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

The other nominee is Carlo Ancelotti, who won La Liga as well as the Champions League in his first season back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Salah, however, has been overlooked for this year’s Men’s Player of the Year award, despite scoring eight goals and registering two assists on the Reds’ path to the final.

Instead, Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois are the three players nominated.

Sadio Mane, now of Bayern Munich, of course, actually ranked higher than Salah in the list of players nominated, with Robert Lewandowski, Luka Modric, Mane and Salah making up the top seven.

The other Liverpool players to make the top 15 were Virgil van Dijk in 10th, Trent Alexander-Arnold in 14th and Fabinho in 15th.

The winners will be named during the Champions League group stage draw ceremony on Thursday, August 25.