As one report claims Naby Keita is “unhappy” at the club, Jude Bellingham continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool, while one forward has returned to training.

Just when you thought the clamour from some supporters for a new midfielder couldn’t go any further, stories emerge suggesting Keita could leave Liverpool this summer.

Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg claims the Guinean “is unhappy with his current situation” at Liverpool, with initial talks over new terms breaking down.

GOAL‘s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones has a contrasting story, claiming there is “little chance” of him leaving the club this summer with both parties still planning to agree an extension. That despite interest from “a number of European clubs,” including his former side RB Leipzig.

The Echo run a similar line, with Ian Doyle going as far as to say he’d be “extremely surprised” if Keita left in the near future.

He also added that Liverpool “would like to sign” Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham and that “the Reds are going to sign some midfielders next summer as part of an overhaul.”

It is worth noting, though, that Plettenberg was the first journalist to report that Sadio Mane would be on his way out of Anfield this summer. Keita, of course, belongs to the same agent as Mane, with Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy stating that the source “has a very close relationship” with the agency.

Klopp is likely to be asked about Keita’s future in Friday’s pre-match press conference. Watch this space.

Roberto Firmino looks set to be available for the Reds’ trip to Old Trafford next Monday, after being pictured in training today. However, eight players remain absent.

Jurgen Klopp may have already suggested Liverpool will sign a new midfielder if Naby Keita leaves the club this summer.

Liverpool fans have been left divided by claims Naby Keita is pushing for a move away this summer, but many are now hoping for a late deal for Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool have announced the next five names added to their legends squad to play Man United at Anfield, including a second outing for Mark Gonzalez.

Under-18’s manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson has heaped praise on 16-year-old Lewis Koumas, who netted four times in the Liverpool under-18s’ 6-2 win over Middlesbrough last weekend.

How much?! Nottingham Forest are set to complete their sixteenth signing of the summer, with Morgan Gibbs-White on his way from Wolves in a deal that could reach £44.5 million. Not messing about!.

Man United are “advancing” in their attempts to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid, according to the Athletic.

Chelsea have been in talks with Barcelona in regards to the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang today, according to the Evening Standard. Wonder if he’s regretting that Arsenal tattoo now!

Imagine opening your door to the Greek scouser and the Egyptian king!