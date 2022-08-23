Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, August 22, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino looks dejected during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans concerned by “ineffective” Roberto Firmino – “Can’t be part of the plan?”

There were truly few positives to take from Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Man United on Monday, and there were particular concerns over the form of Roberto Firmino.

With Darwin Nunez suspended and Diogo Jota sidelined through injury, Jurgen Klopp turned to Firmino to start as the Reds made the trip to Old Trafford.

Unfortunately, it ended in a miserable defeat, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford both scoring before a consolation goal from Mohamed Salah which papered over the cracks.

Liverpool were shocking for much of the night, and the role of Firmino can certainly come into question, as there was no focal point in attack as the Brazilian continued to drop deep with no overlap from midfielders James Milner and Harvey Elliott.

The No. 9 is expected to start the next two games, too, with Nunez facing more time out, and the reaction of fans on social media suggests it could be a worry.

Firmino is a legend at Anfield, one of the most important players of Klopp’s successful tenure and a revolutionary in the centre-forward role.

But there can be little arguing that, at 30, he is fading in influence, and where he tore United apart with a brace in the 4-2 win at Old Trafford in May 2021, now he found himself shunted out of the game.

The manager will almost certainly be aware of this, and it is how he and Firmino address the situation before the clash with Bournemouth that could be key to Liverpool’s revival.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments