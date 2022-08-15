Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 15, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez reacts after being shown a red card and sent off during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans spot centre-forward issue after ‘inexcusable’ Darwin Nunez red

You know those moments where you just want to pretend it never happened? Well, Darwin Nunez lashing out with a headbutt and receiving a red card is right up there.

Frustration was boiling over, the Reds were chasing a goal and Crystal Palace was doing all they could to break up play and force mistakes and reactions.

It worked as Nunez took the bait, reacting to Joachim Andersen’s shove with a headbutt that defied belief and saw him shown a straight red card. A three-game suspension now awaits.

The Reds reacted the best they could, Luis Diaz scoring a cracking goal to rescue a point but Nunez’s moment of seeing red cast a shadow over Monday’s game and the one to come in a week’s time.

Liverpool travels to Man United next Monday but with Nunez suspended and Diogo Jota injured, Jurgen Klopp will be sweating over Roberto Firmino‘s fitness after he was left out against Palace as a precaution.

The moment of madness and what is to come was quickly on the mind of Liverpool fans.

The off-ball incident puts Liverpool in a difficult spot at a time when the injury list is growing seemingly every day, with Nunez to now miss Man United, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

The hope will be that Firmino is fit to start at Old Trafford but if not, the likely move is to start Mohamed Salah in the central role, perhaps leaving the right-wing for Harvey Elliott.

It’s more conundrums for Klopp to face so early in the season and Liverpool now just have to find a way to win while they wait for those on the sidelines to return.

