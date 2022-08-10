Liverpool put on a family day for the players, staff and their families on Tuesday, with Kirkby duly decorated for the occasion.

The club is a tight-knit one from top to bottom and Jurgen Klopp recently said of his team, “You can see by just watching the boys, how they interact, you can really see that this is a special group.”

And that group and their families, in addition to those of the staff, enjoyed a day of fun at the AXA Training Centre, with activities galore for the kids.

Thiago‘s wife, Julia Vigas, and Alisson‘s wife, Natalia Becker, offered a glimpse of the day on their Instagram stories, which even included Toy Story’s Woody making an appearance on stilts!

The beach volleyball court was turned into a ‘beach zone’ with deck chairs, beach buckets and spades, and there were also enough sugary treats on offer to keep the kids bouncing off the walls all night.

Balloon arches and Mighty Red provided a bright and cheery welcome for all for a relaxed day at the training ground ahead of the start of another important week for Liverpool.

Klopp cherishes moments and days like this, as comradery and team spirit has the ability to propel a team to greater heights.

“We need to make sure that we are a special team and the one team that nobody wants to play against, that we fight more for each other, that we feel more togetherness and all these kind of things,” the manager said while in Austria.

Thiago was in attendance with his two kids, one of 15 senior players with children, just days after another disappointing encounter with an injury which is to keep him sidelined for at least a month and, possibly, up to six weeks.