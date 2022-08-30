Jurgen Klopp has said the club are still in the market for a midfield signing before the 11pm deadline on Thursday, but maintains it is still all about the “right” player.

The manager has been honest about the Reds’ pursuit in the transfer window of late, revealing that the search is ongoing for a final signing before the transfer window comes to a close.

Reliable reports have been few and far between pertaining to where Liverpool are focusing their attention this late in the window, but Klopp maintains that the search is ongoing.

When asked on the eve of Newcastle‘s visit to Anfield if Liverpool are still in the market for a midfielder, Klopp said: “Ish.”

The deadline is fast approaching, though, and Liverpool are aware of just that, making the situation a “difficult” one due to a variety of factors that make a deal hard to get over the line.

“The closer we get to the last minute the more unlikely it gets, that’s how it is,” Klopp told reporters. But we are not out.

“It’s difficult because, there are for sure some players out there that would be the right ones, but they have different issues some of them are contracts, clubs don’t want to sell – these kinds of things.

“That’s how it is. We cannot force it. We will see.

“Thursday 11pm [is the deadline], there is still time. But when it’s then over and we’ve signed or not signed [a player] then I’m really happy about that because we can stop thinking about it.”

A new signing has been much sought after and much discussed on social media throughout the window, but whether one is signed or not, Klopp will be happy to see the noise quieten as he knows he already has a “good football team.”

“In that moment we can just focus on the squad we have, the team we have, be ready to face all the problems we will have in the season, face them and solve them together.

“Our supporters who are pretty active on social media can just stop doing that because we have a good football team.

“We have injuries but they come back, if somebody expects us just to do always what others are doing, it’s never possible.

“This club arrived here in this situation with the way we deal with situations, that’s why I say I don’t make decisions about how much we spend, it’s true, but I never did.

“And we’re still here and won a couple of things, from a specific moment on we can focus on the really important stuff.

“Yes, bringing in the right players is important but if we can’t do that now, then we can’t do it.”