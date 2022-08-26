Jurgen Klopp is under no impression that there is a hangover from last season but he is ready to find a way for his team to improve and fight back from their stuttering start.

Just two points on the board in the first three games of the Premier League season is a far cry from where Liverpool need to be if they want to be fighting at the top once more.

Inconsistency has plagued Klopp’s side and a long list of injuries has only exacerbated the less than impressive start, but the manager is not hiding from the team’s shortcomings.

It’s a different challenge for the Reds and there is a number of facets that Liverpool need to improve in, but, for Klopp, it’s not a hangover from 2021/22 that has the Reds in this situation.

“But it’s long ago so nobody has anything that holds them back and doesn’t let them fly,” Klopp told reporters.

“Then it gets stranger, we play this outstanding game against City, really early, and then we have this low at Fulham a week later.

“What we make of it is our decision, that’s true. Do we feel at the moment that we did everything perfectly and it just happened? No.

“We have to improve, definitely.

“What can we improve immediately? Effort. Passion. Don’t wait for the perfect pass.

“It’s highest level football. It’s all fine, it’s all football things. We have the football solutions for it and we have to get through this, that’s how it always was.

“The things we achieved in the last few years were never easy, so no one should expect that now it will be easy.

“One of the main rules we have is everybody is responsible for everything. So there is nobody out of responsibility when we defend or when we attack.”

A chance to show a renewed sense of fight arrives on Saturday, against Bournemouth, and while Liverpool’s position is not Klopp’s “favourite,” it has to be a challenge that is relished.

“I’m a supporter of this team but it’s not my main job, my job is to put things right,” Klopp said.

“I could learn a lot in my life when things don’t go well, it’s not my favourite situation but I like it as well.

“I have to be careful with the language but to regroup, not that we are not a group, but it’s to find a perfect way together again; to fight the outside world, the circumstances.”