Newcastle make the trip to Anfield on Wednesday night and, like Jurgen Klopp, Eddie Howe is counting his losses in the injury department.

Liverpool’s treatment room has been inundated with players throughout the summer and into the season, with Klopp currently without 10 senior players due to injury.

The manager spoke with optimism at seeing the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Thiago make their return sooner rather than later prior to Bournemouth‘s visit.

But with none having returned to full training, Newcastle‘s visit is likely to be too soon for any to make their return, but the Reds are not the only ones to be without senior players.

Howe is to be without defender Emil Krafth after he suffered an ACL injury, key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and forward Callum Wilson, while Allan Saint-Maximin limped off after scoring the equaliser at Wolves on Sunday.

“Bruno has a slight injury and will hopefully only be out for a couple of games,” Howe said after the draw at Molineux, adding “Liverpool might be too soon.”

“We’re counting the cost of a spell where we’re getting some rough luck with injuries. The lads are exerting so much within the games that we’re feeling the effects of that.

“The lads emptied their tank. We’ve picked up a couple of injuries. I don’t know how bad they are.”

Newcastle are already without ex-Red Jonjo Shelvey due to a long-term injury.

Howe is eager to turn to new record signing Alexander Isak at Anfield once his work permit has been approved, with the forward added to bolster their otherwise limited attacking options.

The Magpies have picked up six points from their opening four games, winning on the opening day against Nottingham Forest before successive draws against Brighton, Man City and Wolves.