Having been the Premier League‘s top two in three out of the last four seasons, Man City and Liverpool are expected to go head-to-head for the title again, but Mo Salah has tipped another side to challenge them.

After a dramatic final day that could have seen them overturn City’s lead at the last hurdle, the Reds missed out on the title by one point in 2021/22.

This season, many are expecting both teams to battle it out for top spot once more, but after two matches, Liverpool already find themselves four points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, having drawn their first two league games of the campaign.

Salah has acknowledged his side must soon get their season up and running and can’t afford to fall any further behind their title rivals.

Speaking ahead of their clash with Man United at Old Trafford on Monday, the Egyptian has named another team he clearly thinks could push Liverpool and City all the way.

“It does for everybody, not just myself, but I think for everybody we can feel that we can’t really lose a point that early,” Salah told Sky Sports when asked if Liverpool’s two draws feel more like defeats.

“You fight with City, you fight with Chelsea, two teams that don’t drop points easily. We just need to focus again and try to win games.”

Chelsea find themselves two points ahead of the Reds at present, having beaten Everton and drawn a fiery encounter against Tottenham in their opening two games of the season.

Liverpool know they can’t afford to lose at Old Trafford, a result that would likely see them fall seven points behind City just three games into the season.

“Manchester United is always a special game for the city, for the fans, for everyone around the world,” Salah continued.

“It’s maybe the two biggest teams in England, history-wise. It’s a special game for everybody.”

“It could be a little bit of pressure, being seven points behind City, but I think it’s too early to think about that. We don’t have to think about that now.”

Having beaten City in an impressive Community Shield victory last month, Liverpool looked more than ready for what’s set to be another gruelling season.

And despite their slow league start, Salah remains positive that they will soon be up and running.

“We didn’t start the way we wanted to, but I think it’s part of the game,” he added.

“We have to react. We lost four points in the first two games but it can happen.

“I think everybody is excited about the season. Everybody wants to show our football again so I think we just need to carry on.

“We can’t change the past so that’s why we need to focus on our next games.”