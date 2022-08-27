Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“One of a kind” – Liverpool fans laud Roberto Firmino after 3 assists & 2 goals

Roberto Firmino‘s form has been under the microscope for some time but his showing at Bournemouth showed exactly what he still has to offer for Liverpool in a clinical display.

The Brazilian’s future has been much discussed having entered the final year of his deal, with his form and recent injury history only murking the waters further.

But against Bournemouth, Firmino made his mark with just three minutes on the clock, setting up Luis Diaz before then teeing up both Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold for a hat-trick of assists.

His name was soon on the scoresheet for the first time at Anfield in the Premier League since December 2020, a long overdue goal for the No. 9, which he then added to after the break.

With two goals and three assists in a 9-0 win (NINE!), Firmino’s performance is what Reds have longed for and his efforts were rightly lauded.

The 30-year-old has needed a performance like that for some time and it came when Liverpool’s backs were against the walls after a turbulent start to the season.

Firmino has plenty to offer Liverpool yet and the hope is competition from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, upon their return, will only take his game up another notch.

