Stefan Bajcetic caught the eye during Liverpool’s pre-season and the youngster has now announced that he has signed a new contract with the club.

The 17-year-old featured in five of the Reds’ six games throughout pre-season, accumulating 189 minutes of action amid glowing reviews from senior players and coaches.

Bajcetic was then named on the bench at Fulham, a reward for his impressive summer in the No. 6 role.

It’s been a quick rise into the spotlight for the youngster after arriving in February 2021, signing his first professional deal in November and now putting pen to paper on a new contract.

He announced the news on his Instagram, saying, “Happy to extend my contract with this club. Hard work continues!”

Bajcetic’s post was met with messages of congratulations from Adrian and Tyler Morton, in addition to fellow academy members Luke Chambers, Harvey Davies, Layton Stewart and Isaac Mabaya.

The 17-year-old, who is a Spain national but has Serbian heritage, arrived as a centre-back but is now forging ahead in the No. 6 role.

It is a position that he was seen in throughout pre-season and Vitor Matos was enthusiastic over what he saw and what is to come.

“Stefan is a really balanced No. 6 and has a lot to grow as well, but how he is right now, he’s in a really good moment,” Matos said.

The contract for Bajcetic is reward for his pre-season efforts and he could yet find himself making his competitive first team debut this season.