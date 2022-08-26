Liverpool, transfer market and midfielder are three commonly searched terms as the window enters its final few days, but you can discount Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong from any discussions.

You cannot escape the midfield talk surrounding Liverpool currently, with results and injuries only serving to highlight the need for reinforcements.

There is less than a week remaining in the summer transfer window and for many supporters, it is a necessity that the club act before the 11pm deadline on September 1.

The line has been that Liverpool are not in the market for a midfielder this summer, with the club not to rush or panic buy a player who would not challenge for a spot when the squad is fully fit.

Jurgen Klopp‘s desired profile has been outlined as someone who can operate as a “No. 8 who can also play as a No. 6,” information, when coupled with Liverpool’s needs, have seen countless rumours emerge.

Barcelona’s De Jong is just one name on the list. The Dutch international does have the versatility to operate in different roles but talk of Liverpool’s interest in his signature can be overlooked.

Catalan newspaper El Nacional is being readily cited by those in the English media for a report that claims Liverpool “would be willing to offer €71 (£60.07) million” for De Jong.

The issue with that is they credit “several English media” for the news, who themselves cite El Nacional for the exact same report.

That in itself is enough to raise red flags, but you also have to consider that the report from the Catalan outlet is also of interest to Barcelona and the clubs who have chased De Jong this summer.

Barcelona are still in a wage dispute with the Dutch midfielder amid interest from both Man United and Chelsea this summer, and the Spanish club’s spending spree would be well served with a sizeable agreement for De Jong’s departure.

It’s not to say that De Jong would not be a fit for Klopp, but all claims related to transfer interest are in a continual loop with one English source linking to a report in Spain and vice versa.