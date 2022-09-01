Luke Chambers capped an outstanding break with the England under-19s as he laid on two more goals in a 4-2 win over Denmark, their third victory from three.

It was a busy month for the England U19s and, in turn, Liverpool’s youngsters as four academy players joined Simon Rusk’s squad for Euro qualifiers.

Chambers, Lee Jonas, Isaac Mabaya and Oakley Cannonier all featured across clashes with Montenegro, Georgia and Denmark, with the Young Lions winning all three.

Tuesday afternoon brought a meeting with Denmark in Hobro which ended in a 4-2 victory for England, with left-back Chambers assisting the first two goals.

Having already teed up Leeds‘ Sonny Perkins in the opening 2-0 win over Montenegro, the 18-year-old assisted his striker again for an opener four minutes into the second half.

Oliver Ross equalised for Denmark soon after, only for Chambers to provide again as George Hall made 2-1, with further goals from Omari Forson and Darko Gyabi sandwiching another for Ross.

Jonas and Mabaya both came off the bench late on, with Chambers hitting the woodwork soon after in a standout display from left-back.

England finish top of Group 9 as a result, progressing to the next round of qualifiers in an excellent start to life under Rusk.

For Chambers, the September break could not have gone much better, with the teenager starting all three games, assisting three goals and scoring another.

Cannonier struck twice on his first-ever U19s start against Georgia, with Mabaya’s sole assist coming for the second of the striker’s brace.

They all now fly back to Merseyside ahead of the return of domestic football on Saturday, with the Liverpool under-21s hosting Arsenal and the under-18s at home to Nottingham Forest.

Bobby Clark should also be involved for the U21s alongside Jonas, Chambers, Mabaya and Cannonier, having featured twice for the England under-18s in their wins over the Netherlands, the Faroe Islands and Belgium.