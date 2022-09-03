It’s an early start for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby and Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to the side who left it very late against Newcastle in midweek.

It’s been a busy few days for the club with a dramatic win over the Magpies followed by news of an injury to Jordan Henderson, leading to the loan signing of Arthur – who is on the bench today.

While another injury in midfield is a blow we did not need, the return of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez to the squad is a welcome sight after injury and suspension respectively.

It gives Klopp more options in attack and Alisson will be aiming to give his forwards the best foundations, starting in goal today in search of only his second clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas make up the backline.

In midfield, Fabio Carvalho comes in for Henderson, starting alongside Fabinho and Harvey Elliott.

And Nunez is straight back in the squad, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on either side of the Uruguayan following his three-game suspension.

With each passing game, the options on Liverpool’s bench continue to be bolstered and today is no different, with Jota back in the mix and Arthur also available to Klopp.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Arthur, Bajcetic, Milner, Jota, Firmino

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Davies, Iwobi; Gray, Gordon, Maupay

Substitutes: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gana, Vinagre, Mills, Rondon