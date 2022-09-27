Jordan Henderson made his return from injury in a frantic 3-3 draw between England and Germany on Monday, boosting Liverpool’s midfield options.

Having made an earlier-than-expected recovery from a hamstring issue last week, Henderson joined up with his England team-mates for their final games before the World Cup.

Though his absence from the 1-0 defeat to Italy was pre-planned, the Liverpool captain was back in the squad for the visit of Germany on Monday night.

A meeting of old rivals, it served as a difficult backdrop for Gareth Southgate amid scrutiny over his role, with England having not scored from open play in five games.

Things went from bad to worse in the second half as Jamal Musiala was brought down by Harry Maguire in the penalty area, to allow Ilkay Gundogan to open the scoring from the spot.

Kai Havertz then curled home a stunning second from outside the area, but the comeback was on when, four minutes later, Luke Shaw’s deflected effort just crossed the goal-line.

Mason Mount then equalised before Harry Kane’s penalty put England ahead, only for Havertz to level again late on as the tie ended at 3-3.

Henderson, who has not featured since the 2-1 win over Newcastle on August 31, was brought on in stoppage time, replacing Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

It will be considered a positive by Jurgen Klopp that the 32-year-old was able to train and get his first taste of action during the international break, and he is now likely to be on the bench when Brighton visit on Saturday.

With no further injury problems cropping up so far during the gap in fixtures, it could be a strong Liverpool squad that welcomes Roberto De Zerbi’s side to Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate is also expected to be back involved, while Curtis Jones is nearing a return from a calf injury, leaving Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Andy Robertson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as the only known absentees.

Not only that, but Trent Alexander-Arnold did not feature for England throughout the break, being left out entirely from the squad to face Germany, while Mohamed Salah departed Egypt duty early for much-needed rest.

Thiago was among those not called up, with the Spaniard almost certain to start at the weekend, as he builds on impressive form after an injury of his own.